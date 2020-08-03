Raksha Bandhan celebrated on subdued note due to COVID-19

Left Menu
(EDS: ADDING FRESH INPUTS) Hyderabad, Aug 3 (PTI): Raksha Bandhan, a festival that reaffirms love and affection between brothers and sisters, was celebrated with traditional fervour in Telangana on Monday, albeit on a subdued note due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(EDS: ADDING FRESH INPUTS) Hyderabad, Aug 3 (PTI): Raksha Bandhan, a festival that reaffirms love and affection between brothers and sisters, was celebrated with traditional fervour in Telangana on Monday, albeit on a subdued note due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sisters tied 'rakhis' (bands) around the wrists of their brothers while some of them conveyed their wishes over phone in view of the virus spread.

Stalls selling rakhis have been set up here during the last few days though footfalls have been less compared to normal times. The Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan celebrated the festival by felicitating plasma donors, a Raj Bhavan press communique said.

She tied the rakhis on the donors, hailed them as saviours and gave them sweets and shawls, it said. The sisters of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao tied rakhis around his wrist at Pragati Bhavan, his camp office-cum-official residence here, a press release said.

State Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, TDP unit head L Ramana and others wished people on the occasion. PTI SJR NVG NVG

