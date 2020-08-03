Aeroplane pilot killed in road mishap

Hyderabad, Aug 3 (PTI): A 42-year-old pilot with a private airline died on the spot when the car he was travelling in crashed into a lorry near here on Monday, police said. The car driver got injured in the mishap and was hospitalised, the police said.

The vehicle, going towards the international airport here, rammed into the rear end of the lorry, they said. It is believed that the car was speeding, they said adding that a case has been registered.