Naxal commander surrenders, tips off C'garh cops about 3 IEDs

Security forces recovered three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district based on a tip-off provided by a Naxal "commander" who surrendered before police on Monday, said an official. Guddi Karma (23), a "janmiltia commander", approached police expressing his desire to quit the outlawed outfit and informed about the IEDs, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told PTI.

"Three IEDs, one weighing 10 kg and two of 3 kg each, placed beneath the road between Hiroli and Peernar villages under Kirandul police station area were recovered. They were planted during the Naxals' martyrs week observed between July 28 and August 3," he said. Karma was involved in the killing of four villagers after branding them as police informers as well as setting mine equipment on fire and abducting a policeman.

Karma told police he was impressed with its 'Lon Varratu' rehabilitation campaign launched in June, under which police are asking ultras to surrender and join the mainstream. So far, 70 Naxals have surrendered under the drive, the SP said.