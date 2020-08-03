Left Menu
Development News Edition

Setting up of plasma bank under active consideration of Meghalaya govt: DyCM

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Monday said the setting up of a plasma bank is under active consideration of the state government to treat severe COVID-19 patients.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 03-08-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 22:29 IST
Setting up of plasma bank under active consideration of Meghalaya govt: DyCM
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Monday said the setting up of a plasma bank is under active consideration of the state government to treat severe COVID-19 patients. Tynsong said this while talking to reporters after a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

"The setting up of a plasma bank is under active examination of the state government and the government is having a close consultation with the authorities at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) here on the matter," he said. The deputy chief minister said, "Once this process is completed, the government will immediately take a final call on this regard." Health Services director Dr Aman War said that the plasma will be taken from the patients, who have recovered from the infection.

War said as per study, the plasma of a recovered patient can be used for treating serious patients to help them recover much faster from the infection. As of today, there are 633 active COVID-19 patients in the state, War said.

Five persons, including a 69-year-old senior doctor of the state, have died due to COVID-19.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

'Coffee, cigarettes, journalists': video shows hostage-taker captured in Ukraine bank

Ukrainian security forces disguised as part of a TV news crew captured a suspected hostage-taker at a bank branch in Kyiv on Monday, while he was lounging in a chair speaking to journalists whose presence he had demanded along with coffee a...

31 history sheets closed for good behaviour in Hyderabad

The south zone of Hyderabad city police on Monday conducted a Mela where they removed the police records of 31 history sheeters who showed good behavior and were away from crime. The event was conducted at the Salarjung Museum auditorium in...

Trump threatens to sue Nevada to block universal mail-in ballots

President Donald Trump threatened to sue Nevada after Democratic lawmakers passed a bill on Sunday that would send mail-in ballots to every voter ahead of Novembers presidential election in light of the coronavirus pandemic.Trump, who has c...

Pawar praises Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal for initiatives

NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar on Monday inaugurated plasma donation camp and health initiatives undertaken by the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal to mark the death centenary year of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, the architect of present-day Gane...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020