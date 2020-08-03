Setting up of plasma bank under active consideration of Meghalaya govt: DyCM

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Monday said the setting up of a plasma bank is under active consideration of the state government to treat severe COVID-19 patients. Tynsong said this while talking to reporters after a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

"The setting up of a plasma bank is under active examination of the state government and the government is having a close consultation with the authorities at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) here on the matter," he said. The deputy chief minister said, "Once this process is completed, the government will immediately take a final call on this regard." Health Services director Dr Aman War said that the plasma will be taken from the patients, who have recovered from the infection.

War said as per study, the plasma of a recovered patient can be used for treating serious patients to help them recover much faster from the infection. As of today, there are 633 active COVID-19 patients in the state, War said.

Five persons, including a 69-year-old senior doctor of the state, have died due to COVID-19.