Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi records 805 fresh coronavirus cases; study shows R value has fallen below 1

After the Delhi government revised the containment zone policy last week, their number stands at 496 now. In a related development, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the family of Joginder Chaudhary, the 27-year-old deceased junior resident doctor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 22:47 IST
Delhi records 805 fresh coronavirus cases; study shows R value has fallen below 1
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The national capital recorded 805 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, its lowest in the last eight days, taking the infection tally to over 1.38 lakh, authorities said. With 17 fatalities, the death toll mounted to 4,021, according to a health bulletin.

According to the bulletin, 10,133 tests -- 3,904 RTCPR and 6,229 Rapid Antigen -- were conducted in the last 24 hours. On an average, 18,000-19,000 tests were being conducted daily since testing was ramped up significantly in mid-June. On Sunday, 961 fresh cases were reported and only 12,730 tests conducted due to Eid al-Adha. So far, 10,73,802 tests have been conducted in Delhi, the bulletin said. On July 27, 613 fresh cases were recorded in Delhi while 11,506 tests were conducted in the city. With the 805 fresh cases on Monday, the infection tally climbed to 1,38,482 in the national capital. There are 10,207 active cases, the health bulletin said. The recovery rate and the positivity rate stand at 89.72 per cent and 7.94 per cent respectively. The bulletin said 5,577 people are recovering in home isolation.

Delhi has recorded a steady decline in active cases. Meanwhile, the R-value, or reproduction number, for COVID-19 has fallen below one in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, indicating a slowdown in the spread of the disease in three of India's biggest cities, according to a recent study.

A modelling study published in the journal Statistics & Applications found the current R-value for Delhi is 0.66 while it is 0.81 for Mumbai and 0.86 for Chennai, lower than the national average of 1.16. R-value is the number of people getting infected by an already infected person on an average. Andhra Pradesh has the highest R-value of 1.48 in the entire country right now.

Explaining the Delhi figure of 0.66 to illustrate the concept, Sitabhra Sinha, professor of physics at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (IMSc) in Chennai who led the study, said this means every group of 100 infected persons in the city can currently pass on the infection to another 60 people on an average. "Continuation of such a low value of R in a community implies that the current wave of the pandemic is on the decline and could be brought under control in the near future with continued containment measures," said Dibyendu Nandi, professor of physics at Kolkata's Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER).

"Typically an effective reproduction number, i.e., R-value lower than one implies that an infected person, on average, is spreading the infection to at most one person," he explained. After the Delhi government revised the containment zone policy last week, their number stands at 496 now.

In a related development, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the family of Joginder Chaudhary, the 27-year-old deceased junior resident doctor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital. Chaudhary died due to COVID-19 last month.

"Our Corona Warrior Dr. Joginder Chaudhary, posted in Delhi Government Hospital, served the patients by putting his life at stake. Dr. Chaudhary had passed away recently due to corona infection, today I met his family and handed over a cheque of Rs. 1 crore as financial assistance. Will help the family in every possible way," the chief minister tweeted.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

House committees subpoena top Pompeo aides over IG firing

House Democrats have subpoenaed four top aides to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, saying that the Trump administration is stonewalling their investigation into the firing of the State Departments top independent watchdog earlier this year. ...

Trump vows TikTok ban if no U.S. sale deal reached by Sept. 15

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he does not oppose Microsoft Corp acquiring the U.S. operations of TikTok and said he will ban the service in the United States on Sept 15 without a sale. The comments came after Trump Friday he said ...

Haryana reports 654 new cases, seven deaths in last 24 hours

A total of 654 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths were reported in Haryana in the last 24 hours.The total number of cases in the state stands at 37,173. These include 30,470 discharged patients and 440 deaths. The number of active cases st...

'Coffee, cigarettes, journalists': video shows hostage-taker captured in Ukraine bank

Ukrainian security forces disguised as part of a TV news crew captured a suspected hostage-taker at a bank branch in Kyiv on Monday, while he was lounging in a chair speaking to journalists whose presence he had demanded along with coffee a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020