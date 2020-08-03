Left Menu
COVID-19 in Odisha: Large banks to function with 50% staff

Large banks and other financial institutions can function with 50 per cent staff and branches with less than five employees can run at full capacity till August 31, the Odisha government announced on Monday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 03-08-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 22:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Large banks and other financial institutions can function with 50 per cent staff and branches with less than five employees can run at full capacity till August 31, the Odisha government announced on Monday. "All the public sector banks, private sector banks, RRBs, Odisha State Cooperative Banks, Small Finance Banks, and insurance companies are allowed to function during normal banking hours for customers with 50 per cent staff for large branches and full staff for the small branches having less than five employees following strict social distancing, use of masks, etc," said the order from the state government.

"Cash-in-transit companies, ATM maintenance companies and staff of NPCI are allowed to function during normal banking hours," the order said. The order said banks and other financial institutions are further advised to sanitise their office with disinfectant spray at regular intervals and keep sanitiseres at the gate of the entry gate for the customers.

Odisha reported 1,384 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the State Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department) on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 36,297. The number of recovered cases is 21,954 and there are 14,095 active cases, said the I & PR Department.(ANI)

