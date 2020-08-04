Jharkhand's COVID-19 death toll mounts to 125 with three more fatalities

Three more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Monday, raising the death toll to 125, a state government bulletin said. All the deaths were reported from East Singhbhum district, it said.

A total of 618 people tested positive in the past 24 hours, taking the state's coronavirus tally to 13,500, the bulletin said. Jharkhand now has 8,581 active cases, while 4,794 people have recovered from the disease.

Till date, 3,39,560 swab tests have been conducted, it added. The mortality rate of the state is 0.93 per cent, while the recovery rate is 35.5 per cent, the bulletin said.