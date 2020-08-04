Delhi: Man poses as cop, files false robbery complaint to settle scores; held

A 25-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly posing as a police inspector, thrashing a group of people he got into an argument with over lane driving, and lodging a false robbery case against them to take revenge, police said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Pankaj Lakra, a resident of Nangloi, they said.

In his complaint to police, the accused claimed that he left his house in his car around 5 PM on Saturday with some cash and jewellery kept in a bag on the back seat when four men, who came in another car, intercepted him at an intersection in Alipur area, the police said. Lakra claimed that two of them held him, while the other two took the bag and removed his gold chain, they said.

A case of robbery was registered on the basis of his complaint. However, later it was found that he had lied about the robbery, they added. "During investigation, the accused revealed that he got into a scuffle at Singhola traffic light with four people who were coming in a car from the wrong side. He thrashed two of them and told them that he is a police inspector, following which they fled from the spot," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said.

He was annoyed and wanted to take revenge, so he lodged a false complaint against them, he said. Earlier, the accused used to work as a private tutor, he said.