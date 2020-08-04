Left Menu
Development News Edition

Siddaramaiah tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital

The 71-year-old leader of opposition in the state assembly has requested all those who have come into contact with him to quarantine themselves. "I have been tested positive for #Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-08-2020 08:37 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 08:37 IST
Siddaramaiah tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. The 71-year-old leader of opposition in the state assembly has requested all those who have come into contact with him to quarantine themselves.

"I have been tested positive for #Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves," Siddaramaiah tweeted. Siddaramaiah's son Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah said his father had a fever since Monday morning and was admitted to hospital in the night.

"He was confirmed with corona infection after the antigen test was conducted," he said in a tweet. Siddaramaiah has also been admitted to Manipal Hospital where Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is undergoing treatment for coronavirus.

Yediyurappa was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night after he tested positive for coronavirus, and doctors have said he was "doing well" and is "clinically stable". State Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar tweeted wishing for Siddaramaiah's speedy recovery and said he was in constant touch with Manipal hospital doctors. "His (Siddaramaiah) health is stable and there is no need to worry." PTI KSU AAR AAR

TRENDING

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Health News Roundup: China reports 43 new coronavirus cases; India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

US should get a very large percentage of TikTok sale proceeds: Trump

President Donald Trump has demanded that the US treasury should get a substantial chunk of the TikTok sale proceeds, as he set September 15 as the deadline for the popular Chinese short video app to be out of business in the country unless ...

Australian state to deploy military, impose hefty fines to enforce COVID-19 isolation

Australias second-most populous state Victoria said on Tuesday military personnel will be deployed to enforce COVID-19 isolation orders, with anyone caught in breach of those rules facing hefty fines as high as A20,000 14,250.00.Australia, ...

Nigeria: Government directs laboratories for free COVID-19 and malaria test for students

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has directed the state laboratories to carry out coronavirus and malaria tests free for all returning Secondary Boarding students hours after parents protested against the earlier government posi...

FIFA damage 'irreversible' over investigation into Infantino

With Gianni Infantinos running of world football being examined by a Swiss special prosecutor, FIFAs hopes of shedding the image of scandal have been derailed by its presidents secret meetings with authorities. Its a matter of record now th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020