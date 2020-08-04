Up to 4.45 metre high tide predicted in Mumbai, special train services suspended
A high tide of 4.45 metres is expected at 12ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-08-2020 11:00 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 10:56 IST
A high tide of 4.45 metres is expected at 12:47 pm in Mumbai on Tuesday, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Special suburban train services between Bandra and Churchgate by the Western Railway have been suspended in the city due to water logging caused by incessant rainfall. Bus and train services were been halted and altered in Mumbai owing to persistent rain on Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed, while also appealing to offices in the city to remain shut.
"Dadar and Prabhadevi saw waterlogged streets due to high tides and heavy rain on Tuesday. The special suburban services are being run between Virar, Andheri and Banda, and have been suspended from Bandra to Churchgate," it said. Floodwaters entered houses in Kandivali's resident area on Tuesday following incessant rainfall and waterlogging.
The Western Express Highway was also blocked in Mumbai's Malad area due to landslides, following heavy rainfall the night before. The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, North Konkan, and Thane districts of Maharashtra for the next 48 hours following nonstop rains in the regions. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Virus: Thane civic body requisitions services of pvt doctors
Man held for consuming drugs in Thane housing complex garden
'Waterfall' of microbes in Antarctic sea floor leads to discovery of methane leak
Thane: Man held for having sex with dog
Maha: New COVID-19 cases found at housing complexes in Thane