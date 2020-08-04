Tripura CM tests negative for COVID-19 as two family members contract disease

Left Menu
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday tested negative for COVID-19 even as two members of his family have contracted the disease. Deb, however, has quarantined himself at his residence for the next seven days. "Two of my family members found COVID-19 positive.

04-08-2020
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday tested negative for COVID-19 even as two members of his family have contracted the disease. Deb, however, has quarantined himself at his residence for the next seven days.

"Two of my family members found COVID-19 positive. Other family members found negative..." he tweeted late on Monday.

Both the infected family members have been placed under home quarantine, Deb said. "My COVID-19 test results came negative. For next 7 days I will follow home quarantine & other guidelines. Also, I will work from home. I thank beloved people of Tripura for your wishes and prayers. The fight against COVID-19 will continue and together we shall win," he tweeted on Tuesday morning.

The chief minister's official residence has been sanitised, sources said. One of Deb's security personnel had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago, they added.

