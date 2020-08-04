Left Menu
Priyanka Gandhi hopes groundbreaking ceremony of Ram temple becomes marker of national unity

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hoped that the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya becomes a "marker" of national unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony. Hope this event becomes a marker of national unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony in accordance with the message of Lord Ram and with his blessings," she also said in her message..

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hoped that the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya becomes a "marker" of national unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony. In a statement ahead of the 'bhoomi poojan' of the Ram temple on Wednesday, she said for ages Lord Ram's character had served as a source of unity for the entire Indian sub continent.

"Ramayana has left an indelible mark on the civilization of the world and the Indian sub continent. For ages, Lord Ram's character has helped the Indian sub continent.... "Lord Ram belongs to everybody. Lord Ram wants everybody's welfare. That is why he is called 'Maryada Purshottam'," she said ahead of the grand celebrations planned in Ayodhya tomorrow.

"The groundbreaking ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has been scheduled for August 5. Hope this event becomes a marker of national unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony in accordance with the message of Lord Ram and with his blessings," she also said in her message..

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

