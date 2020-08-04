Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhoomi-pujan should be an occasion for spreading Lord Ram's messages: Priyanka Gandhi

The 'bhoomi-pujan' for the Ram temple, Ayodhya on August 5 should be an occasion for boosting "national unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony", said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 12:29 IST
Bhoomi-pujan should be an occasion for spreading Lord Ram's messages: Priyanka Gandhi
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The 'bhoomi-pujan' for the Ram temple, Ayodhya on August 5 should be an occasion for boosting "national unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony", said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday. The Congress general secretary released a statement, in Hindi, a day ahead of the ceremony scheduled in Ayodhya.

Vadra stated that Lord Ram has an impact on the culture of the Indian subcontinent and around the world and he belongs to everyone. Quoting poets such as Maithilisharan Gupt and Nirala, the Congress leader highlighted the many attributes of the Lord and added that "Ram wants the welfare of anyone, that is why he is the 'maryada purushottam'." "On August 5, 2020 the ceremony for bhoomi-pujan of Ramlala's temple has been scheduled. With the blessings of Lord Ram, may this event spread his messages of national unity, brotherhood, and cultural harmony," Vadra said.

Her statement comes as Ramarchan puja began at Ram Janmabhoomi site ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Puja is a prayer to invite all major gods and goddesses ahead of Lord Ram's arrival. Meanwhile, security has been heightened in Ayodhya ahead of the foundation laying ceremony.

Temples across the city are decorated with lights, diyas and flowers ahead of the grand event. Patna's Mahavir Mandir Trust is preparing over 1.25 lakh 'Raghupati Laddoos' for the occasion. These laddoos will be distributed as 'prasad' to devotees.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple during his visit to Ayodhya to take stock of the preparations for the 'bhoomi pujan'. He along with officials also visited 'Ram ki Paudi' to inspect the arrangements ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5. (ANI)

TRENDING

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Australian envoy visits detained British-Australian academic in Iran, reports she "is well"

Australias ambassador to Iran has met with a British-Australian academic reported to be serving a 10-year sentence for espionage and says she is in good health, Canberra said on Tuesday. Kylie Moore-Gilbert, a specialist in Middle East poli...

Retired SC judge Santosh Hegde calls for peaceful coexistence, religious harmony ahead of Bhumi Pujan

As the stage is set for the ground-breaking ceremony for Ram temple construction at Ayodhya on Wednesday, retired Supreme Court judge N Santosh Hegde has called for promotion of religious harmony and peaceful coexistence and respect for dif...

Bihar govt to recommend CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput's death today: Nitish Kumar

The Bihar government is recommending a Central Bureau of Investigation CBI inquiry in the case of death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday. In an exclusive interview given to ANI, over telephone...

UPSC announces results of civil services exam 2019, Pradeep Singh secures top position

Pradeep Singh topped the civil services examination 2019, results of which were announced on Tuesday by the Union Public Service Commission UPSC, according to an official statement. A total of 829 candidates have been recommended for Indian...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020