Elderly woman with memory loss 'raped' in Kerala

A 75-year-old woman, suffering from memory loss, was allegedly raped by an unknown person at a village near Kolenchery in the district, police said on Tuesday. The woman, who is suffering from memory loss is giving different accounts to the doctors as well as police who tried to get a clear picture of the incident. This makes the investigation complicated.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 04-08-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 12:37 IST
A 75-year-old woman, suffering from memory loss, was allegedly raped by an unknown person at a village near Kolenchery in the district, police said on Tuesday. Doctors at the private Medical College hospital, where the elderly woman is being treated have confirmed that she was subjected to rape.

Launching an investigation into the case, police said efforts are on to identify the culprit who allegedly sexually assaulted thewoman, a mother of two, on Sunday evening. The woman, who is suffering from memory loss is giving different accounts to the doctors as well as police who tried to get a clear picture of the incident.

This makes the investigation complicated. The mental health of the woman is also very poor, they added.

Some persons have been interrogated based on the inputs provided by the woman that she was subjected to sexual assault at another perosn's residence at Pangode village under Puthencruz police station limit..

