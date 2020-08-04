Land encroachment in Patnitop: CBI conducts searches at 11 locations in J-K

Land encroachment in Patnitop: CBI conducts searches at 11 locations in J-KPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 14:38 IST
The CBI on Tuesday conducted searches at 11 locations in Jammu and Kashmir, including the residential premises of some former CEOs of the Patnitop Development Authority, for alleged land encroachment and illegal constructions in the tourist hotspot in Udhampur district, officials said
The CBI had conducted a preliminary enquiry on the directions of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court and subsequently registered an FIR, they said
The searches were conducted at official and residential premises of public servants at 11 locations, including Jammu, Udhampur and Kathua districts, they said. Some former CEOs of the Patnitop Development Authority were covered under the search action, they said.
