Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 3:02 p.m.

More than 200 researchers, epidemiologists and public health professionals from India and abroad have urged government agencies to release data on registered deaths to understand the mortality impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. 2:32 p.m. Singapore reports 295 new COVID-19 cases.

2:22 p.m. CPI(M) leader Sunnam Rajaiah dies of COVID-19 in Telangana.

2:14 p.m. Infants shifted from hospital after staff contracts COVID-19.

2:05 p.m. Indian mission in Israel extends essential support to communities amid COVID-19 movement restrictions.

1:48 p.m. Standard methods to assess T cells in patients may help unravel COVID-19 mysteries, scientists say.

12:53 p.m. Tripura's COVID-19 caseload rises to 5,523 and death toll mounts to 28.

12:47 p.m. The Supreme Court says pension to elderly persons should be disbursed on time and those living in old age homes across the country be provided with personal protective equipment (PPE), sanitisers and face masks during the persisting COVID-19 pandemic.

12:35 p.m. Many gyms in the city are conducting online demo sessions to tell their patrons about the safety measures in place before opening on August 6.

12:18 p.m. A 55 year-old woman died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Puducherry while 168 fresh cases were reported, pushing the aggregate in the union territory to 4,146.

Odisha's COVID-19 death toll rises to 216 as nine more patients succumbed to the infection, while 1,384 new cases pushed its tally to 37,681, health official says. 11:49 a.m.

Novel coronavirus strains show little variability, study finds. 11:43 a.m.

President Donald Trump says compared to big countries, America is doing "very well" in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, while India is having a "tremendous problem" battling the disease, and China is witnessing a "massive flare up" in infections. 11:22 a.m.

COVID-19 tally rises to 18,55,745 in India. 11:21 a.m.

Sixty more people test positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the state's caseload to 1,752. 11:20 a.m.

Tripura CM tests negative for COVID-19 as two family members contract disease. 11:07 a.m.

Patients with neuromuscular disease are at high risk of severe COVID-19, says study. 10:49 a.m.

Bank and postal employees can deliver cash to the doorsteps of elderly and differently-abled persons in Odisha after receiving phone calls from them seeking assistance in this regard, officials say. 9:53 a.m.

COVID-19 pandemic has created the largest disruption of education in history, affecting 1.6 billion students, UN SG Antonio Guterres says. 9:39 a.m.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tests positive for COVID-19 and is admitted to hospital. 9:23 a.m.

I-Day celebrations to be subdued in Sikkim due to COVID-19 outbreak. 5:41 a.m.

Citizens must maintain vigilance on non-pharmaceutical interventions to prevent COVID spread, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says..