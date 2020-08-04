Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

11:43 a.m. President Donald Trump says compared to big countries, America is doing "very well" in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, while India is having a "tremendous problem" battling the disease, and China is witnessing a "massive flare up" in infections.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 15:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 3:02 p.m.

More than 200 researchers, epidemiologists and public health professionals from India and abroad have urged government agencies to release data on registered deaths to understand the mortality impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. 2:32 p.m. Singapore reports 295 new COVID-19 cases.

2:22 p.m. CPI(M) leader Sunnam Rajaiah dies of COVID-19 in Telangana.

2:14 p.m. Infants shifted from hospital after staff contracts COVID-19.

2:05 p.m. Indian mission in Israel extends essential support to communities amid COVID-19 movement restrictions.

1:48 p.m. Standard methods to assess T cells in patients may help unravel COVID-19 mysteries, scientists say.

12:53 p.m. Tripura's COVID-19 caseload rises to 5,523 and death toll mounts to 28.

12:47 p.m. The Supreme Court says pension to elderly persons should be disbursed on time and those living in old age homes across the country be provided with personal protective equipment (PPE), sanitisers and face masks during the persisting COVID-19 pandemic.

12:35 p.m. Many gyms in the city are conducting online demo sessions to tell their patrons about the safety measures in place before opening on August 6.

12:18 p.m. A 55 year-old woman died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Puducherry while 168 fresh cases were reported, pushing the aggregate in the union territory to 4,146.

Odisha's COVID-19 death toll rises to 216 as nine more patients succumbed to the infection, while 1,384 new cases pushed its tally to 37,681, health official says. 11:49 a.m.

Novel coronavirus strains show little variability, study finds. 11:43 a.m.

COVID-19 tally rises to 18,55,745 in India. 11:21 a.m.

Sixty more people test positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the state's caseload to 1,752. 11:20 a.m.

Tripura CM tests negative for COVID-19 as two family members contract disease. 11:07 a.m.

Patients with neuromuscular disease are at high risk of severe COVID-19, says study. 10:49 a.m.

Bank and postal employees can deliver cash to the doorsteps of elderly and differently-abled persons in Odisha after receiving phone calls from them seeking assistance in this regard, officials say. 9:53 a.m.

COVID-19 pandemic has created the largest disruption of education in history, affecting 1.6 billion students, UN SG Antonio Guterres says. 9:39 a.m.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tests positive for COVID-19 and is admitted to hospital. 9:23 a.m.

I-Day celebrations to be subdued in Sikkim due to COVID-19 outbreak. 5:41 a.m.

Citizens must maintain vigilance on non-pharmaceutical interventions to prevent COVID spread, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says..

Videos

Latest News

President of Belarus accuses Russia of lying, warns of revolution plot

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday accused Russia of lying over an alleged mercenary plot to destabilise his country and said unnamed forces were trying to carry out a revolution in Belarus but would fail. Moscow has said ...

Motorcycling-Marquez ruled out of Czech race due to broken arm, replaced by Bradl

MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will miss Sundays Czech Grand Prix after having a second operation on a broken arm, with test rider Stefan Bradl replacing him for the race, his Repsol Honda Team confirmed on Tuesday. Spaniard Marquez had fresh...

Philippines back under lockdown as virus cases continue to surge

Philippine police deployed road blocks on Tuesday to enforce a tough new lockdown on about 28 million people in the capital Manila and nearby provinces as the Southeast Asian country reported the regions biggest daily rise in coronavirus ca...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Europe braces for second waveGermany is already contending with a second wave of the coronavirus and risks squandering its early success by flouting social distancing rules, the he...
