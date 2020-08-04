Left Menu
Development News Edition

IRS officer Pradeep Singh tops civil services exam 2019

I am happy that I will now get the chance to work for my state,” said Singh, who had taken leave to prepare for the examination. Second-rank holder Kishore is a 2018-batch officer of Indian Economic Service (IES) and currently posted as Assistant Director in the Ministry of Rural Development here.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 15:43 IST
IRS officer Pradeep Singh tops civil services exam 2019

IRS officer Pradeep Singh tops the list of 829 candidates who have qualified for the prestigious civil services, including the IAS, the IPS and the IFS, the Union Public Service Commission announced on Tuesday. The top three rank holders -- Singh, Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma -- are serving officers. Singh is a resident of Haryana, while Kishore hails from Delhi and Verma from Uttar Pradesh.

"It is like a dream come true. It is a pleasant surprise for me. I always wanted to be an IAS officer. I would like to work for the deprived sections of society," Singh told PTI on phone from his home in Sonipat. Twenty-nine-year-old Singh, a 2019-batch Indian Revenue Service (customs and central excise) officer, is undergoing probation at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) in Faridabad.

He said his main emphasis would be on improving education and farm sectors as he has become part of the most sought-after Indian Administrative Service. "I have opted for my home state Haryana as the preferred cadre state for the IAS. I am happy that I will now get the chance to work for my state,” said Singh, who had taken leave to prepare for the examination.

Second-rank holder Kishore is a 2018-batch officer of Indian Economic Service (IES) and currently posted as Assistant Director in the Ministry of Rural Development here. “It was my second attempt in the civil services examination. I am happy to have got second rank,” he told PTI.

Kishore, aged 26, said education and environment would be his focused areas. He is a native of Delhi. Verma, an officer of Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax), said she wanted to become an IAS officer since her childhood.

“I was inspired by the way IAS officers act as the first responder at the time of any crisis. They are always on the frontline at the time of difficult situation. That is why I decided to prepare again for the exam (after getting selected in the IRS),” she said. Verma had got 489 rank in the civil services exam 2018.

“I would like to work for women empowerment and children-related issues, especially in my home state Uttar Pradesh,” she said. Verma, who hails from Sultanpur in UP, said her parents played an important role in motivating her for the civil services.

A total of 829 candidates have been recommended for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among other civil services, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said in a statement, announcing the results of the civil services examination 2019. Of the total qualified candidates, 304 are from General category, 78 from Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 251 from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 129 from Scheduled Castes (SC) and 67 from Scheduled Tribes (ST) category, according to the UPSC.

A total of 182 other candidates have been put in the reserve list, it said. The selection has been made against 927 vacancies reported by the government.

"The result of 11 candidates has been kept withheld,” the UPSC said. The civil services examination is conducted annually in three phases -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select candidates for the country's premier civil services. Lakhs of people appear for the prestigious examination.

Candidates can obtain any information/clarification regarding their examinations/recruitment on the working days between 10:00 hours and 17:00 hours in person or over telephone nos. 011- 23385271 / 23381125 / 23098543, the Commission said. The UPSC has a facilitation counter near examination hall on its campus here, it said. Results will also be available on the UPSC's website i.e. http//www.upsc.gov.in. “Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of results,” it added.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

US scientists find possible COVID-19 treatment

Scientists in the US have found a potential therapeutic treatment for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and other coronaviruses. Pathogenic coronaviruses are a major threat to global public health, as shown by the SARS-CoV, MERS-C...

Adhir writes to PM for Kafeel Khan's release, says 'Ramraj' antithetical to injustice

Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking the release of medical practitioner Kafeel Khan, booked under the National Security Act NSA for alleged hate speech. Chowdh...

WHO says China team interviewed Wuhan scientists over virus origins

A World Health Organization team in China to probe the origins of COVID-19 had extensive discussions and exchanges with scientists in Wuhan where the outbreak was first detected, a spokesman said on Tuesday. The talks included updates on an...

President of Belarus accuses Russia of lying, warns of revolution plot

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday accused Russia of lying over an alleged mercenary plot to destabilise his country and said unnamed forces were trying to carry out a revolution in Belarus but would fail. Moscow has said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020