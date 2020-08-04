Left Menu
16 from J-K crack UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019

Among the 829 who qualified for Civil Services Exam 2019 on Tuesday, 16 candidates are from Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-08-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 16:34 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Among the 829 who qualified for Civil Services Exam 2019 on Tuesday, 16 candidates are from Jammu and Kashmir. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results earlier today.

Abhishek Augustsya from Jammu secured 38th rank followed by Sunny Gupta at 148. Another Jammu resident, Dev Ahuti secured 177th rank, with Parth Gupta at 240 and Asrar Ahmad Kitchloo at 248. Besides, Namgyal Angmo bagged 323rd rank closely followed by Asif Yousuf Tantray at 328. Among others who cracked the examination, include Nadia Beigh (240) from Kupwara, Aftab Rasool (412) from Trehgam Kupwara, Sabzar Ahmad Ganie (628) from a remote village of Gheeboom Kokernag and Majid Iqbal Khan (638) from Anantnag.

Other rank holders from J-K are Stanzin Wangyal (716), Rayees Hussain (747), Mohammed Nawas Sharaf Uddin Sharafuddin (778), and Syed Junaid Adil (822). All 829 selected candidates will be appointed to Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Central Services, Group 'A' and Group 'B'.

Pradeep Singh topped the examination followed by Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma. The candidature of 66 recommended candidates is "provisional" while the result of 11 candidates has been "withheld", stated the press note issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

The result of the Civil Services Examination, 2019 is subject to changes, if any, that may be necessitated by the orders that may be passed by the Courts in matters pending before them, it added. (ANI)

