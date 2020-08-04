Sushant death : Complaints of Bengali women being trolled, city police begins probe

Left Menu
Kolkata, Aug 4 (PTI Bengali women, mostly from the city, are being abused and trolled by unknown people on their social networking sites for the past one week after deceased Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajputs father lodged a police complaint against actress Rhea Chakraborty holding her responsible for his sons death.

Kolkata, Aug 4 (PTI Bengali women, mostly from the city, are being abused and trolled by unknown people on their social networking sites for the past one week after deceased Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajputs father lodged a police complaint against actress Rhea Chakraborty holding her responsible for his son's death. The cyber cell department of Kolkata Police has started a probe into the matter, an official of the force said.

The West Bengal Commission for Women has received at least four complaints about mail by women following which the police probe has begun. Since the last week that we have been receiving complaints from women in the city regarding such abuses on their social networking sites. There are at least four complaints we have received over mail. We have forwarded them to Kolkata Police for necessary action, Commission chairperson Leena Gangopadhyay told PTI.

One woman who is in her late 20s has lodged a police complaint saying that she was being abused by unknown people on her social networking platform for being a Bengali. We have started a case and are investigating the matter, the police official said.

The women have complained that hey had received abusive posts in which they have been labeled as gold- diggers and practicing black magic, he said. The cyber cell sleuths have contacted nodal officers and sought details of the social networking sites of the women who have received such offensive comments, the official added.

