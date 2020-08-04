Left Menu
Chennai, Aug 4 (PTI) Highlights from the Southern region

. MDS6 AYODHYA-KA-ASTROLOGER Scholar in Karnataka who suggested auspicious date for Ram temple Bhumi Pujan gets threat calls, given security Belagavi: A Sanskrit scholar here, among the astrologers reportedly consulted for fixing auspicious date for the ground-breaking ceremony for Ram temple construction at Ayodhya, has complained of receiving threat calls following which he has been provided security by police.

Highlights from the Southern region at 5 pm. . MDS3 KA-LD SIDDARAMAIAH Siddaramaiah tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. .

MDS9 TL-VIRUS-WHO COVID-19: India's testing rate lower than other nations, says WHO Chief Scientist Hyderabad: Noting that lockdown was a temporary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus, asenior official of the World Health Organisation said India has a low testing rate when compared to some of the countries that are successfully trying to curb it.

MES2 KL-RAPE-WOMAN Elderly woman with memory loss 'raped' in Kerala Kochi: A 75-year-old woman, suffering from memory loss, was allegedly raped by an unknown person at a village near Kolenchery in the district, police said. . MES3 KA-AYODHYA-HEGDE Retired SC judge Santosh Hegde calls for peaceful coexistence, religious harmony ahead of Bhumi Pujan Bengaluru: As the stage is set for the ground-breaking ceremony for Ram temple construction at Ayodhya, retired Supreme Court judge N Santosh Hegde has called for promotion of religious harmony and peaceful coexistence and respect for different faiths. .

MES7 TN-NILGIRIS-RAINS Over 200 people evacuated in Nilgiris: TN Govt Chennai: In view of heavy rains in the Nilgiris district, over 200 people have been evacuated and traffic has been restored on the Udhagamandalam-Gudalur national highway in the hills, the Tamil Nadu government said. . MES9 TN-CM-WORKER Sanitation worker's hand crushed, CM orders specialty treatment Chennai: A woman sanitation worker's hand was crushed when it got entangled in a machine while segregating waste and the government would bear the expenditure for her medical treatment, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here. .

MES10 TN-NEP-LANGUAGE-BJP Language politics should not come in the way of students' interests: BJP Chennai: The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP appealed to political parties opposed to the three language formula suggested in the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 not to allow politics to come in the way of students' interests.. .

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

