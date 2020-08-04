COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh cross 1 lakh-mark; death toll climbs to 1,817

The total number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh crossed the one lakh mark as the state recorded 2,948 fresh cases on Tuesday, an official statement said. A total of 41 fatalities were recorded in the state in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll due to the disease to 1,817.

There are 41,222 active coronavirus cases in the state and 57,271 people have recovered and discharged from hospitals, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said. The state's infection tally stands at 1,00,310, he said.

According to the statement, the maximum number of deaths in the past 24 hours was reported from Kanpur Nagar (8) followed by four each in Lucknow and Gorakhpur, and three each in Allahabad, Moradabad, Saharanpur and Azamgarh among others. The state capital Lucknow reported the maximum fresh cases (611) followed by Kanpur with 259 cases, it said.

However, the state government, in the statement said 2,983 fresh cases have been reported in the past 24 hours. The state has conducted over 26 lakh tests so far, Prasad said, adding that among the active cases, over 1,300 are in home isolation, 1,353 undergoing treatment and 152 are in semi paid facilities in the state.

The official said on the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the work for setting up atleast one L-2 hospital each in all the districts of the state was on. He added that the network of COVID helpdesks set up in the state was proving to be very helpful in screening symptomatic people.

