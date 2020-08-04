Bihar govt recommends CBI probe in Sushant's death case

The Bihar government on Tuesday recommended a CBI investigation in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said. "The state government has sent its recommendation for a CBI inquiry into the case filed by Mr. K K Singh, the father of late Sushant Singh Rajput," Kumar tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, Kumar said the government had decided to recommend a CBI probe after the deceased actor's father gave his "consent" for it while talking to the state's police chief. "The actor's father spoke to the DGP and gave his consent for a CBI probe. Since he had lodged an FIR with Bihar police, we could not have recommended a CBI inquiry.

"Now that he has consented, I have asked the DGP to complete all formalities today and the government will send its recommendation today itself," Kumar told journalists before the government sent a request to the Centre for a probe by the premier investigative agency. KK Singh, Rajput's father, had on July 25 lodged a police complaint against Chakraborty, a budding actor, and his son's rumored girlfriend, of abetting his suicide, keeping him in wrongful confinement and defrauding him of crores of rupees.

Political parties in Bihar and quite a few film actors had demanded a CBI probe into the death of the Patna-born actor who impressed the audiences during a brief but promising career before his untimely death at the age of 34.