IMD predicts widespread rainfall for Guj in next three days

PTI | Ahemdabad | Updated: 04-08-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 18:44 IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted fairly widespread rainfall in Gujarat, with heavy to very heavy showers in isolated places of the state, between Tuesday and Friday. Several parts of Saurashtra region, especially Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Amreli and Rajkot districts, received heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

Veraval in Gir Somnath received 132 mm rainfall between 6 am and 4 pm on Tuesday, followed by Mangrol in Junagadh district at 121 mm, Khambha and Bagasra in Amreli at 120 mm and 119 mm respectively, the State Emergency Operation Centre said. The MeT department also issued warnings for fishermen to not venture into the Arabian Sea along the south and north Gujarat coasts till August 8, as the sea will be rough with wind speed of up to 45-55 kmph due to the squally conditions.

"In view of favourable monsoon conditions, Gujarat is very likely to experience an active wet spell from August 4 to August 7," the IMD said. Gujarat region, Saurashtra-Kutch as well as Daman and Dadra and Nagar Haveli will receive light to moderate rainfall during this period, it said.

Isolated parts of the region will also receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely isolated rainfall, it said. Saurashtra, south Gujarat and adjoining east-central districts are likely to experience "fairly widespread to widespread rainfall" due to a low pressure area that has formed over Bay of Bengal and a cyclonic circulation created in south Gujarat region and neighbouring areas between 3.1 and 7.6 km, said Jayant Sarkar, director of the Ahmedabad MeT centre of the IMD.

"South Gujarat region, especially Valsad, Navsari, Dang, Tapi, Surat and Bharuch districts, will receive rains, while showers will also be witnessed in coastal districts of Saurashtra such as Bhavnagar, Amreli, Gir Somnath and Junagadh," he said. North Gujarat may not witness much rainfall, he said, adding that the wet spell will to some extent reduce rain deficiency in the state.

