Left Menu
Development News Edition

'No e-pass needed for people travelling to Konkan in ST buses'

People travelling to Konkan region in Maharashtra for upcoming Ganesh festival in buses operated by the state transport corporation need not have to procure mandatory e-passes for inter-district travel, minister Anil Parab said on Tuesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-08-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 18:53 IST
'No e-pass needed for people travelling to Konkan in ST buses'

People travelling to Konkan region in Maharashtra for upcoming Ganesh festival in buses operated by the state transport corporation need not have to procure mandatory e-passes for inter-district travel, minister Anil Parab said on Tuesday. He said those who wanted to go to Konkan should reach there before August 12, and that they will be home quarantined for 10 days.

"Those who want to go to Konkan after August 12 for the festival should get their swabs tested 48 hours before their departure. They will be allowed to travel only if their report is negative and the report be submitted to authorities," the transport minister told reporters. He said 3,000 state transport (ST) buses will be made available for Konkan travel, bookings for which will begin this evening on the MSRTC's portal.

One bus will ferry 22 people to ensure that social distancing norms are followed, he said. "While those travelling by ST buses will not need e- passes, those opting for other modes of transport will have to procure such passes," the minister clarified.

He appealed to people to celebrate the Ganesh festival, beginning August 22, in a low-key manner. Every year, lakhs of people from Mumbai travel to their hometowns in districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg for the festival.

Replying to a query, he said Rs 550 crore have been approved for paying salaries of ST staffers..

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Noida: Total 76 cops infected by COVID-19, 65 recovered

Two more Uttar Pradesh police personnel deployed in Gautam Buddh Nagar tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, with officials saying that so far 76 policemen in the district have got infected by the disease. Sixty-five of the infected poli...

Congressional Democrats, White House set new round of coronavirus aid talks

Top White House officials and Democratic leaders in the U.S. Congress will try again on Tuesday to narrow gaping differences over a fifth major coronavirus relief bill to help stimulate the economy and possibly provide new aid to the unempl...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq dip as U.S.-China tensions heat up over TikTok

The SP 500 and Nasdaq ticked lower on Tuesday as President Donald Trumps moves to force China-owned TikTok into a sale of its U.S. operations drew a sharp rebuke from Beijing, ratcheting up tensions as the world slides into a pandemic-fuell...

Great Learning to hire over 300 professionals in 6 months

Education technology firm Great Learning on Tuesday said it is planning to hire over 300 professionals in the next six months for technology, product, marketing, sales, and business domains. With several new initiatives in the pipeline, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020