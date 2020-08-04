Div Commissioner appeals to people to share info on hooch tragedy

The Jalandhar divisional commissioner, who is to conduct a magisterial probe into the Punjab hooch tragedy that claimed over 100 lives, on Tuesday urged people to provide information on any person involved in distribution of spurious liquor. Divisional Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhary has been entrusted by the Punjab government to conduct a magisterial probe into the deaths. As many as 111 people have died in Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur's Batala after consuming spurious liquor.

Chaudhary said he would hold the first meeting of the inquiry committee on August 6 at Amritsar. "The scope of the probe would be to look into all aspects of the tragedy including the source of spurious liquor causing deaths, ingredients used in the preparation of and distribution of spurious liquor, the role of persons/agencies involved and fixation of responsibility and further recommendations for averting such incidents in the future,” said Chaudhary in an official release here. Chaudhary appealed to people to send information related to distribution of spurious liquor through e-mail div.com.jal@punjab.gov.in.