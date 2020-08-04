Left Menu
Over 200 people evacuated in Nilgiris: TN Govt

Meanwhile, a 40-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team will be arriving in Udhagamandalam to meet any eventualities in view of the forecast for heavy rains for the next two days, district Collector Innocent Divya said Tuesday. As the district is already experiencing heavy rains, with many areas inundated, the administration is in preparedness to meet the possible flooding and landslips, she told reporters.

In view of heavy rains in the Nilgiris district, over 200 people have been evacuated and traffic has been restored on the Udhagamandalam-Gudalur national highway in the hills, the Tamil Nadu government said on Tuesday. As many as 112 officials have been deployed in connection with the relief work in the Nilgiris which experienced 62.64 mm (average) rainfall on Monday, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister R B Udhayakumar said.

Referring to the heavy downpour in areas including Avalanchi, Dewala, and Naduvattam and the fast filling Pilloor reservoir, he said a total of 227 people belonging to areas that witnessed flooding in Gudalur taluk have been safely sheltered in schools in the region. "There was a landslide on a small scale in a village in Gudalur taluk and it (mudslides/debris removed) has now been set right...traffic on the Udhagamandalam-Gudalur national highway was affected due to a tree fall and the fallen tree has been removed and traffic restored," he told reporters here.

The Met department has forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts between August 4 and 8. Meanwhile, a Coimbatore report said a flood alert was issued to people living on the banks of Bhavani river in Mettupalayam in the district, to move to safe places, as surplus water was released from Pilloor dam.

As the water storage level stood at 97 feet, as against the capacity of 100 feet, over 20,000 cusecs of water is being released through four sluice gates to the river in anticipation of the level touching full capacity. With heavy rains for the last two days in the catchment area and in the Nilgiris, the inflow into the dam was over 12,000 cusecs, the district Collector K Rajamani said.

In view of the flood threat, the people living on the banks were advised to move to safer places and cautioned not to venture into the river either for taking bath or washing clothes, he said in a release. Meanwhile, Noyyal river in the city was also in spate, following good rains in the catchment areas of Kovai Kutralam, Chadiyaru, Narasipuram rivers, official sources said.

As the district is already experiencing heavy rains, with many areas inundated, the administration is in preparedness to meet the possible flooding and landslips, she told reporters. The administration has identified 283 villages prone to landslides and waterlogging, following the forecast of heavy rains and red alert issued by the Meteorological Department, she said.

As many as 300 shelters have been readied to shift the affected people, Divya said, adding some people have already been moved to safer places.

