HC asks TN govt to supply eggs, sanitary napkins to students till reopening of schools

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to supply eggs to children enrolled under the noon meal scheme along with dry rations from their schools till the COVID-19 lockdown is in force. Passing orders on a petition seeking to ensure supply of nutritious food during the lockdown, a bench of Justices M M Sundresh and R Hemalatha said girl students should get sanitary napkins till reopening of schools.

Once schools are reopened, cooked food can be provided to students as usual, it noted. Petitioner R Sudha, an advocate, had submitted that the students were missing out on eggs which used to be given as part of the noon meal and also wanted napkins to be supplied to the girl students during the lockdown.

The court had on Monday pulled up the state after it submitted that eggs cannot be distributed to children as it would affect social distancing norms..