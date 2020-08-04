Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC asks TN govt to supply eggs, sanitary napkins to students till reopening of schools

Petitioner R Sudha, an advocate, had submitted that the students were missing out on eggs which used to be given as part of the noon meal and also wanted napkins to be supplied to the girl students during the lockdown. The court had on Monday pulled up the state after it submitted that eggs cannot be distributed to children as it would affect social distancing norms..

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-08-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 20:15 IST
HC asks TN govt to supply eggs, sanitary napkins to students till reopening of schools

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to supply eggs to children enrolled under the noon meal scheme along with dry rations from their schools till the COVID-19 lockdown is in force. Passing orders on a petition seeking to ensure supply of nutritious food during the lockdown, a bench of Justices M M Sundresh and R Hemalatha said girl students should get sanitary napkins till reopening of schools.

Once schools are reopened, cooked food can be provided to students as usual, it noted. Petitioner R Sudha, an advocate, had submitted that the students were missing out on eggs which used to be given as part of the noon meal and also wanted napkins to be supplied to the girl students during the lockdown.

The court had on Monday pulled up the state after it submitted that eggs cannot be distributed to children as it would affect social distancing norms..

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

UK suspends digital visa processing tool amid allegations of racism

The UK government on Tuesday said that it will be suspending the use of a digital tool to process visas amid a legal challenge that claimed it amounted to racism as the computer algorithm discriminated against applicants on the basis of nat...

Jaguars QB Minshew activated from COVID-19 list

Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Gardner Minshew II was activated from the reserveCOVID-19 list on Tuesday morning. The second-year signal caller was one of five Jaguars placed on the list Sunday. He is expected to rejoin the team ...

'Father of Indian theatre' Ebrahim Alkazi dies at 94

Theatre doyen, legendary drama teacher and connoisseur of the arts Ebrahim Alkazi died on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack, his son said. He was 94. Alkazi, who was the longest serving director of the National School of Drama and ment...

Airtel shareholders approve VSAT operations merger scheme

Bharti Airtels shareholders have approved a proposed scheme of arrangement between Airtel, Bharti Airtel Services, Hughes Communications India and HCIL Comtel, with 99.98 per cent of votes cast in favour of the merger. In May last year, tel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020