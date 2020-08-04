J-K's public grievances portal integrated with Centre's online platform: Jitendra Singh

An online platform of the Jammu and Kashmir government for redressal of public grievances has been integrated with the Centre's dedicated portal for it to ensure prompt resolution to people's complaints, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday

He said the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances under the Ministry of Personnel had also assisted the J&K government in preparing a dashboard for the Union Territory's Awaz-e-Awam portal, which would in turn facilitate the classification of grievances under different heads. Singh said that the integration of J&K's Awaz-e-Awam portal with the central government's Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) has been done to facilitate seamless transfer of grievances, according to an official statement. Describing Public Grievance Cell as an important instrument of citizen participation in governance, the minister said when the Modi government assumed office in 2014, the number of grievances/complaints being filed per year was just around 1.5 lakh which has now gone up to 20 lakh per year. This has been possible because of prompt, time bound disposal of public grievances, which in turn has increased the confidence of the people to be more forthcoming in filing their complaints through CPGRAMS portal, said Singh, Minister of State for Personnel

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, CPGRAMS set up a separate window for the coronavirus related complaints and disposal of average time of each such complaint was less than 1.4 day. To accomplish this, the assigned team of officials worked day and night, he said. Singh described about the integration of the UT's public grievances portal during an online ceremony of the signing of tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances with the Ministry of Defence and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, the statement said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presided over the ceremony, while Professor Ganesh represented IIT Kanpur, it said. With the signing of MoU, Jitendra Singh hoped that the use of Artificial Intelligence with the technical support of IIT Kanpur will help in reducing the disposal time of grievances. “At the same time, this will also enable automatic filtering and screening of repetitive or multiple similar complaints,” he said.