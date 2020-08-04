Manipur's COVID-19 tally crosses 3,000-mark

Manipur's COVID-19 tally crossed the 3,000-mark on Tuesday with the detection of 98 new cases, officials said. Among the new cases are 34 personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), they said.

The state's tally rose to 3,018 with the fresh cases being reported. Sixty-four cases were detected among the general public and of them, only one person has returned from outside the state while the rest have no travel history, officials said.

Twenty-five cases were detected in Imphal West district, 23 in Thoubal, eight in Imphal East, five in Chandel, two in Kakching and one in Tamenglong district, officials at the COVID-19 Common Control Room said. Meanwhile, 48 persons have been discharged in the last 24 hours. The state's recovery rate is at 60.10 per cent.

There are 1,197 active cases in the state at present. So far, 1,814 people have recovered from the disease and seven died.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, during the inauguration of a 300-bed COVID Care Centre at Lamboikhongnangkhong in Imphal West district on Monday, said there was evidence of local transmission in the state..