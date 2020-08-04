TN govt modifies order on appointment of 'Special Senior Counsel'

The Tamil Nadu government has modified the order regarding the appointment of senior advocate AL Somayaji as 'Special Senior Counsel government.' Days after the appointment of the former AdvocateGeneral as a 'special senior counsel' to deal with cases of'special importance & complicated nature,' the government clarified that he will handle 'cases allotted by the government' and not cases of 'special importance & complicated nature'

The government had on July 29 appointed Somayaji as'special senior counsel for government' to deal with cases of'special importance and complicated nature.' However, on July 31, the government issued another order modifying the earlier GO and clarified that the senior advocate would handle only cases allotted to him

The GO dated July 29 said that the post will carry a monthly retainer fee of Rs 75,000 and other remuneration facilities as applicable to the Advocate General of Tamil Nadu though it is temporary.