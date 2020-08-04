Sacrifice has yielded results after three decades: City kar sevaks' family

Family members of city kar sevaks who had died in police firing at the Ram Janmabhoomi site 30 years ago, said bhoomi pujan at Ayodhya for the temple on Wednesday would be the most momentous occasion of their lives as the sacrifice made by their kin have yielded result after three long decades. Two brothers- Ram Kothari(22) and Sharad Kothari(20) were killed in police firing during kar seva at the Ram Janmabhoomi site at Ayodhya in 1990.

According to family members, the two brothers regularly visited the RSS shakha near their residence at Burrabazar in central Kolkata. They had gone to Ayodhya responding to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's call for kar seva and fell to police bullets. Their elder sister Poornima is in Ayodhya now to witness the bhoomi pujan ceremony at Ayodhya.

"Our entire family is very happy. We waited for 30 long years for justice. My brothers who died fighting for Ram Mandir will now rest in peace. Its the biggest occasion of our lives," she told a TV news channel. After the verdict came last year, we had decided that whenever the construction of Ram Mandir begins at the holy site, we will visit Ayodhya to pay homage to our brothers and all those kar sevaks who lost their lives. That is why we are here today, she said.

The August 5 ceremony will mark the beginning of the construction of Ram temple after a decades-long title suit over the site at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh was settled by Supreme Court in November 2019.