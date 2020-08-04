Left Menu
Lockdown: Pune civic body scraps odd-even shop opening scheme

Updated: 04-08-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 22:03 IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation onTuesday scrapped a lockdown formula called P1-P2 under whichshops on one side of the road opened on even dates and thoseon the other side on odd dates

A PMC order said all shops can remain open between 9amand 7pm from August 5

The demand to scrap the odd-even shop opening rule wasmade by local trade bodies several times.

