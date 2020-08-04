Lockdown: Pune civic body scraps odd-even shop opening scheme

Lockdown: Pune civic body scraps odd-even shop opening schemePTI | Pune | Updated: 04-08-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 22:03 IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation onTuesday scrapped a lockdown formula called P1-P2 under whichshops on one side of the road opened on even dates and thoseon the other side on odd dates
A PMC order said all shops can remain open between 9amand 7pm from August 5
The demand to scrap the odd-even shop opening rule wasmade by local trade bodies several times.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pune Municipal Corporation