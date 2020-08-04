Mob vandalises Lakhanpur toll plaza in Kathua, 6 arrested

A mob attacked and ransacked the Lakhanpur toll plaza in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Tuesday after its staffers allegedly manhandled a commuter, police said. Six staffers of the toll plaza have been arrested and an FIR has been registered against those who involved in vandalising the toll collection counters, Senior Superintendent of Police (Kathua) Shailendra Mishra told reporters. The toll plaza, which was inaugurated on July 22, is an entry point to Jammu and Kashmir.

After the violent protests, majority of the staff fled the toll plaza. The police reached the spot and brought the law and order under control by resorting to mild lathicharge.

A district officer said prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been enforced in the area..