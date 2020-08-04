Chhattisgarh reports 280 new COVID-19 cases
Chhattisgarh reported 280 new COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday taking the total number of positive cases to 10,109.ANI | Raipur (Chhatisgarh) | Updated: 04-08-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 22:59 IST
Chhattisgarh reported 280 new COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday taking the total number of positive cases to 10,109. The state Health Department said in a bulletin that there are 2,427 active COVID-19 cases in the state and 7,613 patients have been discharged after treatment.
The death toll due to COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh stands at 69. India witnessed a single-day spike of 52,050 COVID-19 cases as the total cases in the country reached 18,55,746 on Tuesday. (ANI)
