Chhattisgarh reports 280 new COVID-19 cases

Chhattisgarh reported 280 new COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday taking the total number of positive cases to 10,109. The state Health Department said in a bulletin that there are 2,427 active COVID-19 cases in the state and 7,613 patients have been discharged after treatment.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh stands at 69. India witnessed a single-day spike of 52,050 COVID-19 cases as the total cases in the country reached 18,55,746 on Tuesday. (ANI)