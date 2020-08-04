Assam reports record 2,886 new cases, six more deaths

Assam on Tuesday reported its highest single-day spike of 2,886 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 48,161, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Six more patients died in the state, following which the toll rose to 115, he said.

The state tested 59,064 samples in the last 24 hours, which is the highest, the minister said. The positivity rate is at 4.86 per cent, he added.

Two deaths each were reported from Tinsukia and Dibrugarh while two others from Jorhat and Sonitpur, Sarma said. Most of the new cases were reported from Guwahati where 550 people tested positive, followed by 294 from Kamrup Rural, 213 from Nagaon and 201 from Dibrugarh.