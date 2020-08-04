Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minister warns pvt hospitals against charging covid patients exorbitant fees

Telangana Health Minister E Rajender on Tuesday warned private hospitals over charging exorbitant fees from Covid patients, saying licence of one had already been cancelled and suitable action would be taken against others, based on receipt of reports.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-08-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 23:38 IST
Minister warns pvt hospitals against charging covid patients exorbitant fees

Telangana Health Minister E Rajender on Tuesday warned private hospitals over charging exorbitant fees from Covid patients, saying licence of one had already been cancelled and suitable action would be taken against others, based on receipt of reports. The government had told the managements of private labs and hospitals not to look at the present situation from a business perspective, but to extend a helping hand to people, he told reporters.

However many complaints had been received of hospitals charging a huge amount, ranging from Rs one lakh to Rs five lakh for services, he said. Some of these hospitals had not mended their ways even after the government warned them, he said.

The government had then appointed committees, which had held comprehensive enquiries into the complaints. "Reports of all hospitals are with us. We warned them to mend their ways.... Already, one hospital has been barred (from treating COVID-19 patients)," he said.

The government would take action against a few more private hospitals after reports are received, he said. To a query, he said the government's intention was not to close down such hospitals as the effort should be to make existing facilities available to people.

Health authorities on Monday cancelled the permission to a private hospital over complaints of charging exorbitant charges and non-adherence to government guidelines vis--vis ceiling on rates chargeable by private hospitals. The minister said there is no shortage of doctors, medicines and equipment in government hospitals and urged the people to make use of them.

He said over five lakh samples have already been tested so far and added that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the health department to conduct as many tests as possible and make efforts to save patients lives through early identification. Rajender also said the CM has suggested setting up a plasma bank, towards which steps were being taken.

The minister said the five months of dealing with COVID- 19 had shown there was not much to fear and added that it was being proven in practice that the virus would not be fatal immediately after contracting it, he said. He urged people not to take symptoms like fever, cough and others lightly, but seek medical advice without delay to prevent complications.

The treatment is simple and is available even at Public Health Centres, including necessary medicines like HCQ and azithromycin, which do not cost much, he said..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Bahiga Hafez turns 112, Google doodle on an iconic Egyptian multi-talented actor

Pradeep Singh, a farmer's son in Haryana's Sonepat district tops UPSC 2019

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon PM says those responsible for Beirut explosion will pay the price

Lebanons Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that those responsible for an explosion at a dangerous warehouse in Beirut port area that rocked the capital would pay the price.I promise you that this catastrophe will not pass without accountabili...

U.S. prosecutors do not charge Portland protesters with antifa ties

U.S. federal prosecutors have produced no evidence linking dozens of people arrested in anti-racism protests in Portland, Oregon, to the antifa or anarchist movements, despite President Donald Trumps assertions they are fueling the unrest.A...

'Too many are selfish': US nears 5 million virus cases

Fourth of July gatherings, graduation parties, no-mask weddings, crowded bars there are reasons the US has racked up more than 155,000 coronavirus deaths, by far the most of any country, and is fast approaching an off-the-charts 5 million ...

Strategized learning helped software engineer get 6th rank in third UPSC attempt

Her two failed attempts did not deter 26-year-old Vishakha Yadav, a software engineer and daughter of a Delhi Police personnel, from attempting the Civil Service examination for the third time. In the results announced on Tuesday, she is th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020