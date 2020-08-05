Left Menu
Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally reaches 46,679; death toll mounts to 732

Rajasthan on Tuesday recorded 13 more fatalities due to coronavirus, taking the death toll to 732, while 1,124 fresh cases pushed the tally to  46,679. Three new deaths were reported in Ajmer, two each in Alwar and Sikar and one each in Bharatpur, Churu, Dholpur and Karauli.

Rajasthan on Tuesday recorded 13 more fatalities due to coronavirus, taking the death toll to 732, while 1,124 fresh cases pushed the tally to 46,679. Three new deaths were reported in Ajmer, two each in Alwar and Sikar and one each in Bharatpur, Churu, Dholpur and Karauli. Two people from other states also died during treatment here.

So far, 31,231 people have been discharged, a health department official said, adding that the state now has 13,115 active COVID-19 cases. Out of the 1,124 new cases, 154 were recorded in Alwar, 146 in Kota, 99 in Bhilwara, 98 in Jaipur, 80 in Bikaner, 72 in Pali, 63 in Dholpur, 57 in Ajmer, 52 in Jodhpur, 50 in Bharatpur, 40 in Baran, 37 in Barmer, 32 in Udaipur and 24 in Dungarpur.

Twenty cases were registered in Jhalawar, 18 in Tonk, 13 each in Chittorgarh and Karauli, 12 each in Churu and Sikar, eight each in Bundi and Dausa, seven in Hanumangarh, three each in Jaisalmer and Banswara, and one each in Ganganagar and Sirohi.

