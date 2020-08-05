Left Menu
Development News Edition

Left-leaning women's body urges PM to refrain from attending bhoomi pujan at Ayodhya

A group of Left leaning women's rights activists have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to attend the bhoomi pujan ceremony, to initiate the Ram temple construction, to be held on Wednesday in Ayodhya.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 00:25 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 00:23 IST
Left-leaning women's body urges PM to refrain from attending bhoomi pujan at Ayodhya
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

A group of Left leaning women's rights activists have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to attend the bhoomi pujan ceremony, to initiate the Ram temple construction, to be held on Wednesday in Ayodhya. The National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) said that it was "disappointed" at the participation of the Prime Minister of India in laying the foundation of the temple. "The matter of faith and freedom of religion is a personal choice and a fundamental freedom of every citizen. This principle enshrined in the fundamental rights of the Constitution applies to Mr. Narendra Modi as well," they said. Issuing a statement, NFIW and other activists said the Constitution of India makes it clear that the government and Prime Minister should remain neutral to and above all religions, thus upholding the values of secular India. "The Prime Minister going to Ayodhya to lay the foundation of the temple undermines our secular framework, and clearly endorses the majoritarian Hindutva agenda, despite his claims of building an inclusive India. It implies the negation of the Constitutional values. Mr Modi is not just an individual citizen. As the Prime Minister and head of the government today, he should take special care to make sure that he is not seen as partisan towards with one faith or religion," it said.

The group also said the official Unlock 3.0 guidelines state that "Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations will not be permitted" and the PM's participation in a ceremony of this kind is bound to send a message of double standards practiced by the highest public functionaries of India. The priorities of the government today should be to confront the economic and health crisis, the group said.

"NFIW, together with the undersigned representatives of women's movements, political leaders, academics, journalists and concerned citizens of the country, appeal to the Prime Minister to not participate either physically or virtually, in the foundation laying function at Ayodhya," it said. The signatories include Aruna Roy, President, National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW); Annie Raja, General Secretary, National Federation of Indian Women; Mariam Dhawale, General Secretary, All India Democratic Women's Association; Nisha Biswas of Women against Sexual Violence and State repression (WSS); Binoy Viswam, Member of Parliament, Secretary, National Council, CPI; Lissy Joseph from the Confederation of Free Trade Unions of India among others.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Bahiga Hafez turns 112, Google doodle on an iconic Egyptian multi-talented actor

Pradeep Singh, a farmer's son in Haryana's Sonepat district tops UPSC 2019

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says coronavirus under control, 'It is what it is'

President Donald Trump said the coronavirus outbreak is as under control as it can get in the United States, where at least 155,000 people have died amid a patchy response to the public health crisis that has failed to stem a rise in cases....

Tropical Storm Isaias drives wild weather up Interstate 95

At least four people were killed as Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain on Tuesday along the US East Coast after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, where it caused floods and fires that displaced dozens of...

Lebanon PM says those responsible for Beirut explosion will pay the price

Lebanons Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that those responsible for an explosion at a dangerous warehouse in Beirut port area that rocked the capital would pay the price.I promise you that this catastrophe will not pass without accountabili...

U.S. prosecutors do not charge Portland protesters with antifa ties

U.S. federal prosecutors have produced no evidence linking dozens of people arrested in anti-racism protests in Portland, Oregon, to the antifa or anarchist movements, despite President Donald Trumps assertions they are fueling the unrest.A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020