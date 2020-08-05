Meghalaya reports highest one-day recovery of 66 COVID patients
Meghalaya on Tuesday recorded the highest single-day recovery of 66 COVID-19 patients, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said. Fifteen more people also tested positive for coronavirus, increasing the state's tally to 917. "#Meghalaya records highest single-day recoveries with 66 people recovered from #COVID19. Till date, a total of 38,977 samples have been tested, a health official said.PTI | Shillong | Updated: 05-08-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 00:35 IST
"#Meghalaya records highest single-day recoveries with 66 people recovered from #COVID19. Wishing everyone speedy recovery," he posted on Twitter and other social media platforms. While 330 patients have recovered from the disease so far in the state, five died, an official said.
Of the 66 people who recovered on Tuesday, Shillong city accounted for 54, while seven are from West Khasi Hills, four from South West Garo Hills and one from Ri Bhoi district, Health Services Director Aman War said. Till date, a total of 38,977 samples have been tested, a health official said.
