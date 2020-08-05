Arms, ammunition seized in Manipur

Arms and ammunition were seized from a fish farm in Manipur's Imphal West district on Tuesday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, the seizure was made from the farm in the Kodompokpi Mayai Leikai by a joint team of the state police and Assam Rifles, said L Priyadarshini Devi, the superintendent of police of the Bishnupur district.

Two .32 pistols with magazines, one hand grenade, 47 rounds of Ak 47 and one radio handset were seized, she said. The seized arms and ammunition belonged to the proscribed militant outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Military Council), she added.

Police have registered a case in connection with the seizure and further investigation is underway, she said..