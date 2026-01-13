Militant Arrest Sparks Investigations in Manipur Bomb Attack

A 35-year-old militant linked to the banned outfit Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) has been apprehended in connection with a bomb explosion at a fuel station in Manipur's Bishnupur district, according to police reports on Tuesday.

The explosive device was detonated at Elidas fuel station in the Moirang Thana Leikai area around 8 pm on January 8. This attack led to an immediate, indefinite closure of all fuel stations within the valley areas of the northeastern state, sources confirmed.

There were no injuries reported. Following the arrest of the militant, police have identified additional suspects related to the attack. Meanwhile, security forces conducted a separate operation resulting in the capture of a PREPAK (Pro) cadre in Imphal West district.

(With inputs from agencies.)