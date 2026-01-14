Left Menu

Kuki Zo Rally for Political Recognition in Manipur

The Kuki Zo community organized a significant rally in Manipur's Churachandpur district, advocating for a political resolution to their longstanding issues. The demonstrators called for the establishment of a Union Territory with its own legislature. Leaders presented their demands to Union Home Minister Amit Shah following the march.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Churachandpur | Updated: 14-01-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 14:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands of members from the Kuki Zo community held a substantial rally in Manipur's Churachandpur district, urging attention to their political grievances.

The rally extended over 4 km, with participants chanting for a Union Territory featuring its own legislature, and carrying placards to assert their demands.

In response to the rally, leaders from the Kuki Zo Council and the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum submitted a detailed memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking his intervention. Similar demonstrations also took place in Kuki-majority regions like Moreh in Tengnoupal district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

