Kuki Zo Rally for Political Recognition in Manipur

Thousands of members from the Kuki Zo community held a substantial rally in Manipur's Churachandpur district, urging attention to their political grievances.

The rally extended over 4 km, with participants chanting for a Union Territory featuring its own legislature, and carrying placards to assert their demands.

In response to the rally, leaders from the Kuki Zo Council and the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum submitted a detailed memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking his intervention. Similar demonstrations also took place in Kuki-majority regions like Moreh in Tengnoupal district.

