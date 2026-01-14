Kuki Zo Rally for Political Recognition in Manipur
The Kuki Zo community organized a significant rally in Manipur's Churachandpur district, advocating for a political resolution to their longstanding issues. The demonstrators called for the establishment of a Union Territory with its own legislature. Leaders presented their demands to Union Home Minister Amit Shah following the march.
- India
Thousands of members from the Kuki Zo community held a substantial rally in Manipur's Churachandpur district, urging attention to their political grievances.
The rally extended over 4 km, with participants chanting for a Union Territory featuring its own legislature, and carrying placards to assert their demands.
In response to the rally, leaders from the Kuki Zo Council and the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum submitted a detailed memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking his intervention. Similar demonstrations also took place in Kuki-majority regions like Moreh in Tengnoupal district.
