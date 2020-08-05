Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exxon to suspend company match to employee retirement plans in Oct -sources

Exxon Mobil Corp told employees it would begin suspending the employer match to retirement savings plans beginning in early October, said sources who received a message from the company on Tuesday. Exxon will suspend the contribution beginning in early October. "As business conditions continue to evolve, company match contributions to the savings plan will be reassessed," Exxon told employees on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 04:01 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 04:01 IST
Exxon to suspend company match to employee retirement plans in Oct -sources

Exxon Mobil Corp told employees it would begin suspending the employer match to retirement savings plans beginning in early October, said sources who received a message from the company on Tuesday. "Given the current business environment, the corporation is taking steps to reduce costs," according to a copy of the message seen by Reuters. "The company intends to suspend the company match contribution to the U.S. Exxon Mobil Savings Plan for all employees covered by the Savings Plan, effective around Oct. 1, 2020."

Exxon spokesmen did not reply to messages seeking comment. On Friday, Exxon reported its first back-to-back quarterly loss in 36 years because of the drop in demand during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Exxon Senior Vice President Neil Chapman said on Friday the company was planning both capital and operating expense cuts to defend its dividend, adding that investors "come to view that dividend as a source of stability in their income." Under the plan the company matches a 6% contribution by an employee with a contribution equal to 7% of the employee's pay. Exxon will suspend the contribution beginning in early October.

"As business conditions continue to evolve, company match contributions to the savings plan will be reassessed," Exxon told employees on Tuesday.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

Bahiga Hafez turns 112, Google doodle on an iconic Egyptian multi-talented actor

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand’s COVID-19 response an example of resilience and solidarity: a UN Resident Coordinator’s Blog

Thailands overall response, and ability to curb infections, has led the World Health Organization WHO to identify Thailand, alongside New Zealand, as a success story in dealing with the pandemic. Of course, that success entirely depends o...

Fine art and face masks: London's Victoria and Albert Museum reopens

Five thousand years of art and design history will be joined by some more modern items when Londons Victoria and Albert VA museum reopens on Thursday - hand sanitiser dispensers and protective screens. Mask-wearing visitors will be allowed ...

FEATURE-'Hey Bro': New Zealand abusers turn activists to stop domestic violence

By Preeti Kannan WELLINGTON, Aug 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Matiu Brokenshire once threw an axe at his partner in anger. Today, the 45-year-old works with a service credited with stopping hundreds of domestic violence cases in New Zeala...

Habs seek help beyond Price vs. Pens in Game 3

There could be tweaks, of course, but dont look for Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan to make much in the way of changes going into Game 3 of his teams qualifying-round series against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday in Toronto. Af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020