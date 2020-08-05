Left Menu
TDP chief alleges criminals run riot in Andhra Pradesh due to police failures

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has written to the state's DGP expressing concern over deteriorating law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 05-08-2020 04:05 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 04:05 IST
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has written to the state's DGP expressing concern over deteriorating law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh. "TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang, expressing concern over deteriorating law and order even as the criminals were running riot in Andhra Pradesh. Chandrababu Naidu demanded immediate action against the culprits responsible for the murder of tribal woman in Nakarekal and the gang-rape of another tribal woman in Veligodu mandal," read a statement from the TDP.

According to the statement, Naidu opined that despite several appeals, effective steps were not being taken against the criminals. As a result, the crimes and atrocities were rising unchecked all over the State day by day. There was no safety and security to the lives, property and self-respect of the people any more. The offenders felt as if there was nobody to restrain them. The TDP chief deplored that on the day of Raksha Bandhan itself, the offenders had molested and killed tribal women. It was inhuman to kill tribal woman Mantru Bai by running a tractor over her in Guntur district. In Kurnool district, another tribal woman was gang-raped in front of her husband's eyes. Only after the tribal associations started an agitation, a case was filed against the accused, the statement from the TDP said.

It said, "Naidu recalled that a minor girl was gang-raped by 12 persons and then left near the police station. In just over 14 months, atrocities were committed on over 400 women and girls. Gang-rapes were committed in over 15 places. About 8 women were murdered. Over 6 persons committed suicides unable to face humiliation." Naidu also said the life became difficult for the BC, SC, ST and Muslim minorities.

"The ongoing atrocities in Andhra Pradesh were an example of what would happen if some sections in police force fall prey to inducements and corruption in collusion with the political bosses. Tall claims were being made about Disha Act and Disha police stations but there was no instance of taking any deterrent punishment against the culprits anywhere so far," the statement added. (ANI)

