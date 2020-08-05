Odisha: Man beaten up, forced to drink urine in Bhadrak

A man was allegedly beaten up and forced to drink urine in Odisha's Bhadrak district, Gyana Ranjan Das, District Magistrate (DM) of Bhadrak said on Wednesday.

"According to the victim's wife, some people went into their house and broke into their car on Tuesday. As they protested, the people became enraged and shaved his head, slapped him and threw sandals around his neck. When he asked for water, they gave him urine and forced him to drink it. The villagers watched but no one said anything," the DM told ANI.

"The police in Tihidi have arrested one person and registered cases against 16 people. The exact cause has not yet been cleared yet. A joint enquiry is under process for the unfortunate incident. Further action will be taken after the enquiry report has been filed," the DM added. (ANI)