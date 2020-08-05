Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha: Man beaten up, forced to drink urine in Bhadrak

A man was allegedly beaten up and forced to drink urine in Odisha's Bhadrak district, Gyana Ranjan Das, District Magistrate (DM) of Bhadrak said on Wednesday.

ANI | Bhadrak (Odisha) | Updated: 05-08-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 10:28 IST
Odisha: Man beaten up, forced to drink urine in Bhadrak
Gyana Ranjan Das, District Magistrate of Odisha's Bhadrak district. . Image Credit: ANI

A man was allegedly beaten up and forced to drink urine in Odisha's Bhadrak district, Gyana Ranjan Das, District Magistrate (DM) of Bhadrak said on Wednesday.

"According to the victim's wife, some people went into their house and broke into their car on Tuesday. As they protested, the people became enraged and shaved his head, slapped him and threw sandals around his neck. When he asked for water, they gave him urine and forced him to drink it. The villagers watched but no one said anything," the DM told ANI.

"The police in Tihidi have arrested one person and registered cases against 16 people. The exact cause has not yet been cleared yet. A joint enquiry is under process for the unfortunate incident. Further action will be taken after the enquiry report has been filed," the DM added. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Figure skating-ISU Grand Prix Series to go ahead, events targeted at domestic skaters

Figure skatings Grand Prix Series will take place as scheduled in October and November, but will be run as events targeted at domestic skaters to limit travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Skating Union ISU announced on Tues...

Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine candidate found safe in early-stage human trial

Indias Zydus Cadila said on Wednesday its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was found to be safe and well-tolerated in an early-stage human trial. The company will now start a mid-stage trial of the vaccine candidate, ZyCoV-D, in over 1,000 health...

Amy Adams, Adam McKay reunite for Netflix limited series 'Kings of America'

Hollywood star Amy Adams is once again teaming up with director Adam McKay for the Netflix series Kings of America. The duo have previously worked together on 2006 comedy Talladega Nights The Ballad of Ricky Bobby and more recently Vice, ...

Zydus Cadila to commence phase II clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine from Aug 6

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Wednesday said the phase I clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, ZyCoV-D, has been completed and it will commence phase II clinical trials from August 6. ZyCoV-D was found to be safe and well tolerated ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020