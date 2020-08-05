Left Menu
Migrant apple labourers being closely monitored amid COVID-19: Shimla DC

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the migration of traders and labourers are being closely monitored in Shimla, Amit Kashyap, Deputy Commissioner of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district informed on Wednesday.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 05-08-2020 10:52 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 10:52 IST
Amit Kashyap, Deputy Commissioner of Uttarakhand's Shimla district in conversation with ANI. . Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the migration of traders and labourers are being closely monitored in Shimla, Amit Kashyap, Deputy Commissioner of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district informed on Wednesday. "The apple season is in progress in the region and Shimla is the major producer of the fruit here. Nearly 15,000 harvest workers come to the state from Nepal every year and other orchard-related activities. Due to the pandemic, several labourers have not been able to migrate on time as per the data available with the district administration. In addition to the harvest workers, 8,000 labourers also come for construction work," Kashyap told ANI.

The DC added that nearly 900 apple traders have been registered so far and quarantine norms are being followed as per the procedure. With regard to tourism in the state, Kashyap added, "The state government opened the tourism sector with certain standard operating procedures. Only 80 tourists visited the region so far. Tourists and stakeholders both are apprehensive about the COVID-19 pandemic and do not want to take any risk to get themselves contaminated with the coronavirus."

Himachal Pradesh's count of COVID-19 cases now stands at 2,831, the state's health department said on Tuesday. The total number of cases includes 1,126 active cases and 1,665 recoveries. So far, 12 people have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

