Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi's willpower, resolve make him tallest leader of India in last 500 years: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

On the occasion of 'bhoomi pujan' for the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the "willpower and resolve" shown by him has today made him the "tallest leader of India in the last 500 years".

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 05-08-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 11:23 IST
PM Modi's willpower, resolve make him tallest leader of India in last 500 years: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of 'bhoomi pujan' for the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the "willpower and resolve" shown by him has today made him the "tallest leader of India in the last 500 years". The Chief Minister also said that the 'mahayagya' which started 500 years ago, is culminating today.

"The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Ram temple today in Ayodhya. The 'mahayagya' which started 500 years ago, is culminating today. The willpower and resolve shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has today made him the tallest leader of India in the last 500 years," Chouhan told media after being discharged from the hospital. Earlier in the day, Chouhan was discharged from Bhopal's Chirayu Hospital after recovering from COVID-19. He had tested positive for the disease on July 25. The hospital has advised him to isolate himself at home and self monitor his health for a further 7 days.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Lucknow from where he will move to Ayodhya to take part in the Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony scheduled to be held later in the day.In Ayodhya, Prime Minister Modi's first halt will be at Hanumangarhi temple, marking the first-ever visit by any Prime Minister to this temple. He will also be the first Prime Minister to visit Ram Janmabhoomi site.The much-awaited foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place amid much fanfare.Prime Minister Modi will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

IPL teams want 3-day quarantine in UAE instead of six, downtime and contactless food delivery

The IPL teams want a three-day quarantine for their players arriving in the UAE instead of the six days mentioned in the BCCI draft SOP and have also sought the boards permission to organise team and family dinners with adequate advanced no...

Ayodhya has brought everyone together: Uma Bharti

Ayodhya has brought everyone together, said BJP leader Uma Bharti on Wednesday, as she arrived at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya on the occasion of bhoomi pujan of the Ram temple. While speaking to ANI, the BJP national vice president ...

EXPLAINER-Europe's coronavirus smartphone contact tracing apps

More than 20 countries and territories in Europe have launched or plan smartphone apps that seek to break the chain of coronavirus infection by tracking encounters between people and issuing a warning should one of them test positive. Most ...

Figure skating-ISU Grand Prix Series to go ahead, events targeted at domestic skaters

Figure skatings Grand Prix Series will take place as scheduled in October and November, but will be run as events targeted at domestic skaters to limit travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Skating Union ISU announced on Tues...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020