Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's biggest fortune to witness grand Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' today: Ramdev

It is India's biggest fortune that the people of this country are witnessing the grand Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' event on Wednesday, said Yoga guru Ramdev.

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-08-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 11:50 IST
India's biggest fortune to witness grand Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' today: Ramdev
Yoga guru Ramdev speaking to ANI in Ayodhya on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

It is India's biggest fortune that the people of this country are witnessing the grand Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' event on Wednesday, said Yoga guru Ramdev. "India's biggest fortune that we are witnessing Ram Mandir event...To establish 'Ram Rajya' in this nation, Patanjali Yogpeeth will make a grand 'gurukul' in Ayodhya. People from all over the world will be able to study Ved, Ayurved here," Ramdev told ANI here at Ram Janambhoomi site.

Besides Ramdev, Swami Avdheshanand Giri and Chidanand Maharaj among other invitees have arrived at the Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya. "The entire world has its eyes set on India. This is a historic day to send out a message of harmony," said Swami Avdheshanand Giri at Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya.

Earlier in the day, Ramdev called August 5 a historical day ahead of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday."This day (August 5) is historical and generations will remember the day with great pride. A new history is being written in India and we should celebrate the day. I am confident that with the construction of Ram Temple, 'Ram Rajya' will be established in the country," he said.Ramdev further said, "It will be an end of encroachment of all the cultural, financial and political issues. The establishment of Ram Temple will initiate a new culture in the country."On being asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, Ramdev said, "Our country is fortunate that we have a Prime Minister, who is a Ram and Hanuman 'bhakt'. Prime Minister is the one who has made the 'Hindu Dharm' proud." Prime Minister Modi will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

China shares extend gains as investors hold out for recovery

China stocks on Wednesday ended higher for the fourth straight session, as investors clung to hopes of a post-pandemic recovery in the worlds second-largest economy while the heavyweight services sector continued to expand. The Shanghai Com...

PM's foresight wisdom paved way for peaceful resolution of Ram temple issue: Adityanath.

PMs foresight wisdom paved way for peaceful resolution of Ram temple issue Adityanath....

Day after return, Marlins to play 2 vs. O's

After the long wait without baseball, the Miami Marlins will be getting a heavy dose of it on Wednesday. Miamis pitching was well rested and brilliant on Tuesday night at Orioles Park at Camden Yards -- the Marlins first game since July 26 ...

Doctors in Japan caution against domestic travel amid COVID-19 resurgence

Japanese holidaymakers should refrain from domestic travel and regional governments should act independently to contain a resurgence of coronavirus infections, the countrys top doctors association said on Wednesday. Japan Medical Associatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020