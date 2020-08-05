Two arrested for killing endangered sambhar deer in Meghalaya

Two persons have been arrested in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district for killing an endangered sambhar deer, police said. The Wildlife Department and the police arrested the two persons on August 3 night. They were sent to 14-days judicial custody by a court on Tuesday.

The sambar deer is listed as a vulnerable species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List since 2008. Wildlife authorities and police were on the lookout for the duo after they were caught on camera hunting the deer near Baladinggre village in the Nokrek Biosphere under West Garo Hills district.

A rifle used in the killing of the deer have been seized by the police. Meanwhile, the superintendent of police, West Garo Hills, Dr MGR Kumar said that apart from the Wildlife Act, an investigation under the arms act have been initiated against the two persons.

"We are investigating the arms that they used to kill the deer and will file a separate case on the matter," said the SP..