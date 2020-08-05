Tamil Nadu: BJP members, workers perform special prayers at party office on 'bhoomi pujan' occasion

On the occasion of the grand foundation stone-laying ceremony which is underway at Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, BJP members and workers on Wednesday performed special prayers at the party office here in Kamalalayam. The office was beautifully decorated with flowers and all party cadres offered prayers to the idols of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.

The BJP workers were seen following social distancing norms and they also covered their faces with face masks to combat COVID-19 spread. Meanwhile in Ayodhya, amid Vedic mantra chanting and sounds of conch-shells, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed 'sashtang pranam' (obeisances) in front of the Ramlalla idol in the temple premises.

He was received by dignitaries including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Ram Janmabhoomi.Subsequently, he performed 'puja' and 'arti' of Shri Ramlalla. He also undertook a 'parikrama' of Shri Ramlalla idol and offered prayers. Prime Minister Modi also planted a 'Parijaat' sapling in the temple premises.Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had offered prayers at the Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya.The Prime Minister is also scheduled to unveil a plaque to mark the occasion and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'. (ANI)